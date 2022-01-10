Breezy and warmer temperatures return

You can look forward to warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday! Wind-prone areas could even be pushing 80 degrees in Ventura County.

Speaking of the winds, they’ll be gusty from the northeast. There's a wind advisory in effect in Ventura County until 2 PM PST Tuesday. This is the result of a trough stalling out to the southwest of the region and a ridge of high pressure moving east from southwest Utah.

If you’re out near the beach, be aware of rip currents. A high surf advisory will go into place at 9AM PST Tuesday through Wednesday for the Central Coast and Ventura County coast.

Thursday, a small disturbance will move into the area. There will be a return to onshore flow with clouds and cooler temperatures in the forecast. We can’t rule out isolated sprinkles, as well!