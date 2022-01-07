Foggy start to the weekend

Friday night is shaping up to be great sweater weather. Clouds will continue in the area with patchy fog developing during the evening and through the night. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s throughout the South Coast, Ventura County coast and in the Santa Ynez Valley.

You may see some patchy fog on Saturday morning for the start of your weekend, but this should clear out as we get into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will rebound slightly, and be even warmer in the mid-60s on Sunday.

We may see a shallow area of low pressure start to develop during the day on Monday, and clouds will return. We can’t rule out an isolated shower in some portions of the area, as well.

Overall, the weather next week should be pleasant. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper-60s throughout the middle part of next week.