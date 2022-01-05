Slightly cooler weekend ahead

Gusty winds will persist tonight with a wind advisory in effect along the South Coast until 12 midnight PST!

On Thursday, those winds will diminish with warm and dry weather continuing. Most areas will be in the mid to upper-60s throughout the day with an offshore flow.

That ridge of high pressure will start to break down during the day on Friday as an upper level trough begins to move into the region. We’ll see cooler temperatures around 60 degrees, onshore flow and clouds rolling in… we might even see a few sprinkles in San Luis Obispo County. Other areas will remain dry!

As high pressure shifts back into the area on Sunday, temperatures will warm into the low 60s through the first part of next week.