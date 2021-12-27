Monday evening forecast Dec. 27

Our weather pattern across the Central Coast continues to be inconsistent but remaining wet. That pattern will push into Thursday before we start to see clearing but with temperatures remaining below average. Those low temperatures will persist into overnight, with much of that coming away from the coast. A low pressure system is moving in today but will be a quick one with an expected dry but chilly night.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the mountains but snow levels will be slow to increase for today into tonight. The storm we have been seeing is expected to die down by the evening as it heads southeast.

With how cold it has been, expect the actual temperatures to be lower than the given ones. Another storm is on the way for Wednesday and will linger into Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures will remain consistently low, but these wet conditions we have been experiencing will be gone.