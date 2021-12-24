Friday evening forecast Dec. 24

It's Christmas Eve!

Even though we have been dealing with a consistent storm system this past week, precipitation is expected to take a rest this weekend. Of course, not entirely, as we will see some rain in our forecast but mostly light rain. Heavier amounts are expected to roll down south Saturday afternoon, making for a chilly but mild Christmas morning but wet evening. The storm system is quick this time around, however, because by Sunday morning there will be clear skies and a break from the wet conditions.

A third trough will come through Sunday late night into Monday morning, but expect levels to remain moderate. As the week after Christmas continues, rain will too. Thursday could be another day to watch out for some heavier precipitation.

Staying on this weekend, temperatures are still below average even when Sunday brings clear skies. Temperatures will be in those low 60s to mid 50s all of this weekend and into the next week.