Wednesday evening forecast Dec. 22

Our forecast is in an inconsistent spot this week and next with showers coming in and out over this next week and a half. The heaviest of those storms will take place Thursday into Friday, depending where you are located. San Luis Obispo County felt it first earlier today, but neighboring counties like Santa Barbara will be experiencing precipitation starting Thursday morning. After the Friday hit, rain levels will start to die down a bit but expect it to persist to Sunday morning.

On the opposite side, Ventura County should expect to see some precipitation as early as this evening but will not affect many regions down south until tomorrow. The rain totals will be around the same as our last storm system, where the coast will see 1-3 inches and mountains will be around 3-6 inches.

As for peak timing for rain, SLO County will get its most Thursday, Santa Barbara County will have its peak time Thursday afternoon into the night, and Ventura County will linger Thursday into Friday morning.

Sunday morning will be light drizzle before it dies down to give us a break for just a bit before another wet next week.