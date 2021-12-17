Friday evening forecast Dec. 17

Ventura county can continue to expect to see gusty Santa Ana winds into the weekend with the mixture of some warmer temperatures. After the gusts on Saturday, temperatures will see a slight drop on Sunday with wet conditions expecting to crawl back mid to late next week.

We have seen breezy conditions stay pretty consistent this past week and expect those breezy offshore winds to continue down south on Saturday. Other than those conditions in Ventura county, the overnight chilly temperatures and dense fog up north, specifically in San Luis Obispo County, will continue.

Offshore flow is weakening after Saturday which is bringing that cool down starting Sunday into next week. There is a chance of precipitation next week, but it looks like those conditions will not pop up until Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to see dry conditions, so the amount of rain and timing of it is uncertain, but expect to see an amount similar to Monday and Tuesday this week.