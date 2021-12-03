Friday Morning Forecast Dec. 3

Temperatures are staying cool along the coast and the valleys because of that low cloud coverage. It will be below normal daytime temperatures in those regions, but the interior is the opposite with clearer skies and warmer temperatures. Those clear skies will sneak to the coast by Sunday and will warm up the temperatures until around Tuesday.

Low clouds have even snuck into Paso Robles. However, that deep marine layer diminishes any dense fog. Low clouds and that deep marine layer will still be slow to clear and may not clear along the coast until tonight but will repeat a little tomorrow as well. The difference between today and tomorrow morning, though, is the low cloud coverage will clear faster.

No wind advisories are in place, but the northerly offshore flow will continue to increase Saturday night, which is why it will be warmer starting Sunday. It will prevent those low clouds. There will be gusty conditions but minimal.

Skies should remain clear Sunday night with an expected sunny start for the new week.