Thursday night forecast November 25

It's going to continue to be a warm holiday into the holiday weekend as well. The offshore flow is going to bring clear skies through next week but with the sun scorching down. With the combination of warmth and gusts coming through which will persist into Friday, but will not be as bad as it is today.

Ventura County will see the strongest winds on Thanksgiving with gusts above 60 mph but they are already starting to calm down. By Friday, expect these winds to continue decreasing late into your Thanksgiving dinner. There are high wind warnings into those Ventura County mountains but will downgrade to a wind advisory at 3 p.m.

However, those winds, decreasing or remaining the same, will bring critical fire weather conditions with limited humidity.

Continued dry conditions will result in more cold nights. There is a Freeze Warning in the San Luis Obispo interior valleys and will begin late Thursday night until 9 a.m. Friday morning. Those freezing temperatures around 28-32 degrees.