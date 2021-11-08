Monday Morning Forecast Nov. 8

Low cloud coverage and fog will continue to sit across the region but will have some clearing for a cool day. The highs today will only be up in the 60s with mostly sunny skies but slight cloud coverage. Expect some northern gusts to develop in the second portion of the week.

There is another wet forecast expected to appear late Monday night into Tuesday but will mostly affect San Luis Obispo County and a little more north as well. It appears to be a light amount for our region. By Wednesday, expect those temperatures to climb into the high 70s and 80s. There will be some wind advisories into Tuesday after those slight showers. By the weekend, expect stable but warm conditions.