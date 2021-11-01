Monday Morning Forecast Nov 1

Happy November!

Cooler conditions are expected today with increasing low cloud coverage and fog. With some showers expected up north, San Luis Obispo County could get some remnants of the rain. The week continues into a warming trend before dropping back off after Wednesday.

A weak cold front will move around the area today and again will bring very insignificant rain to SLO County -- if any. It will be mostly cloudy across the region today with high level cloud coverage. The coverage will push down temperatures by a couple of degrees but nothing significant. Expect clear skies at night along with sunny skies creeping up on Tuesday. An offshore flow from the north can bring some warming into the area. Marine layer cloud coverage will be minimal on Wednesday.