Avila Beach, Port San Luis visitors enjoy high waves despite high surf advisory

AVILA BEACH, Calif. – A high surf advisory is still in effect throughout the Central Coast as the storm moves out.

Because of the high waves, officials are saying it isn’t a good idea to go out in the water.

“It’s a little too dangerous to be out there right now,” said Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Public Information Officer Adan Orozco.

The Public Information Officer said it is so dangerous, the Avila Beach Pier is closed.

“The surf actually gone as high as the walkway of the pier,” said PIO Orozco.

Cal fire said the water comes down with a lot of force, which is threatening for beach-goers and surfers.

“The waves are breaking at the beach line, so you have a lot of heavy weight behind you, pushing you up against a movable object, which is a sea flower,” said PIO Orozco. “So that can lead to many injuries, even death.”

Some surfers in the area said they’re still gonna go out and surf regardless of the high surf warning and this is because they want to have fun and enjoy the waves.

“You know, trying to catch a good time and whether it is big or not, whether it is dangerous or not,” said surfer Colton Evans. “We know how to keep it safe out here and we are just trying to have a good time.”

The high surf warning will continue for a couple more days.

So far no water-related injuries have been reported, but-

“Anytime you’re around jetties, rocks, beaches, never turn your back on the ocean,” said Port San Luis Harbor Patrol Kyle Shaffer.