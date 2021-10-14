Thursday evening forecast October 14th

Local Forecast

Daytime highs will continue to warm through Saturday, due to high pressure aloft and strengthening offshore flow. A Santa Ana wind event is expected Friday and Saturday along Ventura County. Temperatures will trend cooler by Sunday, as onshore flow returns.

Critical fire danger is expected along Ventura County, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from Friday morning until Saturday night. Northeast winds will likely range between 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Relative humidity will drop between 6 to 12 percent along with very warm temperatures. Santa Ana winds are not expected to impact the Alisal Fire, located southwest of Santa Barbara.

Stronger offshore flow into Friday will prompt warm temperatures across. Daytime highs near the coast will warm in the 70s to 80, with 80s to 90s inland. Warm temperatures will remain into Saturday with little change aside from slightly calmer winds.

Temperatures will cool 10 to 20 degrees into Sunday as onshore flow returns ahead of a weak disturbance from the west. Temperatures will drop into the 60s to 70s, slightly below average in some areas. This will also prompt gusty northwest winds by Monday afternoon, impacting the Alisal Fire.