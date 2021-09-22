Wednesday morning forecast Sept 22

Weather

Warm and dry conditions continue through Wednesday before a drop-off Thursday and into the weekend.

A heat advisory has been placed for today into later this evening in the Ventura County interior valleys and coastal valleys as well. The heat should prompt those that plan to be outside to limit their activities outdoors as this heat warning can get to the range of 95-105 degrees.

That low marine layer that we saw along the coastline will stay put through the day as it will struggle to clear -- similar to yesterday morning. Onshore flow is expected to strengthen, so that low cloud coverage may float deeper inland.

Cloud coverage is expected to increase as the week progresses and models are expecting slight chances of thunderstorms across eastern mountains.