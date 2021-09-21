Tuesday morning forecast Sept 21

Weather

There is significant warming that will continue into the first day of the fall season, Wednesday, because of weak offshore winds. The heat will mostly affect the inland valleys. Winds will push back onshore by Thursday, which can cause some rain by the weekend.

There are clouds beginning to form from the south coast of Santa Barbara up into Morro Bay by late this morning. Clouds will not push inland and mostly sit atop the coastline. Winds are not as large a factor as yesterday but can pick up tomorrow again.

Minimal smoke in the air that can go until early Wednesday morning but already seeing it lessen. Temperature trends remain warm and could get warmer in areas with downsloping winds.