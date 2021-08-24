Tuesday evening forecast August 24th

Weather

As onshore flow weakens, temperatures will gradually warm through Thursday. By the end of the week temperatures will be slightly above average, with little change in conditions from day to day through early next week. As a result night to morning cloud cover will be limited, with the marine layer mainly greeting areas north of Point Conception.

Overall the forecast has remained pleasant across, as we are sandwiched between two weather components. At upper levels we are tracking a trough over the Pacific Northwest, with a ridge of high pressure centered near Texas. As a result we could expect moderate onshore flow to the east, and some northerly flow each night.

The main concern will be the winds. As pressure gradients tighten this will likely result in some gusty sundowner winds across southern Santa Barbara County. At this time winds are looking sub-advisory near Gaviota and Refugio. However as winds increase an advisory maybe possible for late Wednesday night. Gradients look weaker for late Thursday and a Wind Advisory will be less likely then.