Thursday evening forecast August 19th

Weather

A mild and below average forecast remains through the weekend, with strong onshore flow and a persistent marine layer. Daytime highs near coastal areas will warm in the 60s to 70s, with valleys in the 80s to low 90s. A pattern of night to morning cloud cover will extend across the coastal areas for the next few days. Warmer temperatures return early next week, as a ridge of high pressure builds along the Southwest and further along southern California. Peak heat is likely by Wednesday as valleys reach triple digit heat.

A large plume of smoke aloft is creating hazy skies on this Thursday, with lingering smoke likely through the week. This will potentially bring moderate air quality to some local cities. With worsening air quality its important to monitor activity daily, here.

Despite temperatures warming into Thursday and Friday, conditions may still remain 5 to 8 degrees below average through the weekend. As a deep marine layer will continue through at least Sunday. This will lead to slower clearing and a slight chance of morning drizzle, although not likely.

Onshore flow will weaken into Monday, as a ridge of high pressure begins to build. This will bring a gradual warming trend into next week, along with more sunshine across. As temperatures warm, Wednesday will likely be the warmest day as conditions reach above average conditions.