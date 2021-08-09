Coastal morning clouds and warm valleys for this week

Weather

High pressure aloft will gradually build in through the week. A warming trend will establish as onshore flow weakens pushing warmer valley highs into the lower triple digits as early as Wednesday. Less night through morning low cloud coverage is expected through Thursday. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the eastern mountains and deserts on Wednesday.

For Tuesday and Wednesday monsoonal convection is possible primarily in the mountains.

Expect a warming trend through the week especially inland. Temperatures for the interior valleys will be back in the triple digits by Wednesday. Coastal valleys will be in the 90s, but coastal spots will be much cooler. Onshore flow will bring in morning cloud cover to the coast each day. It will gradually weaken allowing for a degree or two of warming there along with a slight increase in sunshine day by day. Some coastal beaches along the Central Coast will hold onto the fog well into the afternoon while south coast beaches enjoy sunshine by midday. This will keep Central Coast beaches much cooler.

High pressure will continue to build over the West Coast over the weekend allowing for warm temperatures and more sunshine for this weekend.