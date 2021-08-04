Wednesday evening forecast August 4th

Weather

Slight relief is expected into Thursday, as onshore flow strengthens prompting a 3 to 6 degree cool down across. With further cooling possible on Friday and into the weekend. The marine layer will continue to bring night to morning cloud cover, impacting some coastal areas with dense fog. Breezy to gusty winds remain along the south coast leading to reduced relative humidity's and elevated fire weather risks. Daytime highs near the coast will reach the 70s to 80s, while valleys and mountains reach the 80s to 90s.

Despite some cooling, daytime highs will still remain above average across the interior valleys by 5 to 8 degrees. This is due to a stationary ridge of high pressure proving a warm and dry air mass.

Gusty sundowners are likely to remain along southern Santa Barbara County. A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County through Thursday morning. North to northwest winds will range between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest winds are likely from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass.

As onshore flow increases from north to east this will lead to cooler temperatures for valleys and mountains as we head into the weekend. This will also create a stronger sea breeze each day while hot and dry conditions remain inland through at least Thursday.

Aa temperatures gradually cool each day, Sunday will bring below average temperatures across the region. Daytime highs then will warm in the 60s to 70s along coast and 80s to 90s inland.