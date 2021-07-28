Wednesday evening forecast July 28th

Weather

Due to a ridge of high pressure aloft conditions will remain warm and dry through the week. Expect a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms across the eastern mountains and inland locations until Saturday. The marine layer will persists prompting night to morning clouds across the coastal areas. Temperatures along the coast will warm in the 60s to 70s, valleys looking at the 80s to 90s.

Hot temperatures are prompting some cumulus clouds along the Ventura County mountains and areas further south. Although this activity does not bring a lot of moisture, there could be enough instability to warrant some thunderstorms. Overall the region is likely to remain warm and dry across, with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon.

The pattern will chance for Friday and Saturday with, a chance of monsoonal moisture creating muggy conditions and more mid-high level clouds. This activity is expected to clear into Sunday with, daytime highs looking at little change. As an elongated ridge of high pressure will remain centered in the middle of the country and weaken by the middle of next week.