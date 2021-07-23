Friday evening forecast July 23rd

Weather

A ridge of high pressure will weaken through Monday, prompting a gradual cooling trend across. A chance of monsoonal moisture could prompt light showers or thunderstorms from Sunday night until Tuesday. Temperatures will then warm from Tuesday into Wednesday, staying about 5 degrees above average through the rest of the week.

Onshore flow will continue to strengthen into the weekend bringing night to morning cloud cover and cooler temperatures. However, there will be little change from Friday going into Saturday, with some coastal clouds and a few high level clouds. Daytime highs near the coast will range in the 60s to 70s, inland areas will warm in the 80s to 90s.

A weak system over New Mexico will shift westward into California by Sunday. This low pressure system will slide into the south portion of the state on Monday. This activity could result in showers or isolated thunderstorms but the main story will be an increase in cloud cover.

A deep and moist southwest flow will prompt muggy conditions Sunday into Monday. With a better chance of showers for Santa Barbara and Ventura County, this activity could be measurable. The main concern will be moderate to heavy isolated showers, with up to 2 inches possible especially along mountains.

Temperatures will begin to warm Tuesday into Wednesday, with little to no change for the remainder of the week.