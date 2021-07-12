Monday Evening Forecast July 12th

Weather

We are in the final stages of our latest heat wave as high pressure begins to weaken and drift farther east.This means more fog and cooler air will push farther inland over the next few days bringing more heat relief inland. Look for more patchy fog overnight and in to early Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's expected for the valleys and mountains.

Looking ahead, the marine layer and the associated mild weather will linger for much of the week. Fog will be a constant companion near the coast with mostly sunny skies expected inland. Temperatures should remain seasonal or slightly below depending on how fast the fog burns off each day. Another ridge of high pressure is expected to return to the West Coast by weekend. It looks like the ridge or what is now becoming the popular term, heat dome, should be a little less intense than this latest record breaking event and it might be parked or centered more to our north. This would mean that while we will see a bump in temperatures, we should be spared anything too intense! We will need to monitor closely as details and wrinkles will get more ironed out as we get closer to the weekend. We will also need to keep an eye our for the potential for tropical moisture or monsoon clouds by the upcoming weekend as well.