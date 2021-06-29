Tuesday Evening Forecast June 29th

Weather

Another beautiful day as very seasonal conditions continue to hold firm across our region. Despite the incredible heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, just enough onshore flow is keeping cool Pacific Ocean air over most of us. All recent het and wind advisories have expired which is great news. Look for more fog to build across the are tonight and in to very early Wednesday. The marine layer clouds should pull back or retreat to to the coastline by mid day. High temperatures will be once again in the 60's and 70's near our beach communities. Inland areas will be much warmer, but still very seasonal and even on the mild side with highs expected in the 80's to right around 90-degrees.

Looking ahead, we will remain in a very mild weather routine with no big shocks or changes foreseen as we head out of June and in to July. Just more coastal late night and early morning fog followed by afternoon hazy sunshine and breezy onshore winds. Temperatures will stay cool to mild near the coast and very warm farther inland. Monsoon moisture will also stream up from the southeast through early Thursday. We don't see any real or significant chances for thunderstorms, but a slight chance will exist for our eastern and southern interior mountain areas.