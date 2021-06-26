Saturday Evening Forecast June 26th

Weather

Another very large and dangerous heat wave is building across the Pacific Northwest. All time records could be broken from Northern California and on up north in to Canada! For us, we are getting some of the effects of the latest Summer heat wave with inland areas seeing very warm and hot temperatures. Fortunately, the marine layer is holding its ground just enough to keep us cooler right along the coast. Heat Advisories and Warnings are posted for most of inland areas and a low end Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County through very early Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the 70's near the coast with 80's, 90's and even triple digits expected farther inland.

Looking ahead, we will stay very warm and even hot with just some cooling expected to return early next week. That means more triple digits for some inland areas through at least Tuesday. We will also be watching for a more better return of the marine layer next week, but there is one wrinkle in the forecast that will keep us on our toes. As does occasionally happen this time of year, the Monsoon flow is expected to push some tropical moisture up from the southeast. We are usually on the extreme edge and see very little effect, but we will need to keep an eye out for thunderstorms over our mountains. Again, odds for rain along the coastal areas will be slim, but eastern areas will see decent chances by Tuesday. Always exciting to watch for, but also of concern as any thunderstorm could also produce dry lightning and that's very bad news for forest and or brush fire ignitions! We will monitor closely all next week!

