Friday evening forecast April 9

Weather

Gusty northerly winds remain across wind prone areas through late Saturday, with strong sundowner winds across southern Santa Barbara County. The marine layer will also persists from night into morning, bringing low clouds and areas fog. This will apply to coastal areas but mainly to areas north of Point Conception. Low level clouds should expand into next week leading to much cooler temperatures.

Breezy north to northwest winds will remain through late Saturday. With stronger gusts down south, a High Wind Warning is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County through Saturday morning. Winds could decrease for the next couple of nights but still remain near advisory levels along the south coast.

Temperatures will remain 3 to 5 degrees above average with daytime highs along the coast in the 60s to 70s. Interior valleys likely to warm in the upper 70s to 80s. By late Sunday into early next week conditions trend cooler under stronger onshore flow.

As low pressure drops out of Canada this will bring a few troughs across our state from Monday through possibly Wednesday. This means low level clouds could also expand, prompting a deeper marine layer. Temperatures next week will warm in the 60s to 70s.