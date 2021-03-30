Tuesday evening forecast March 30th

Weather

Offshore flow will build and strengthen into Wednesday, then weaken through Thursday. This will prompt daytime highs 10 to 20 degrees above average until Thursday. As onshore flow builds on Friday temperatures will cool through the weekend under marine layer clouds. A weak system could bring a chance of showers by the middle of next week.

As offshore flow started to build on Tuesday, temperatures warmed above average. Daytime highs along the coast and valleys reached the 70s to 80s. Offshore flow will continue to strengthen, with breezy to gusty winds expected into Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect across Ventura County from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon. Northeast winds are expected to range 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up 45 mph. Isolated wind gusts up to 60mph are also possible along the foothills. East to southeast winds could also develop along San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties into Wednesday, with gusts 20 to 40 mph.

By Friday and through the weekend temperatures will down significantly. Highs by then should range in the low to mid 60s, with a few isolated 70s. This is due to a weak upper level closed low along southeast Los Angeles expected to bring an onshore flow and marine later influence.

This will create a pattern of night to morning fog and clouds through the weekend and into early next week.