Monday evening forecast March 29th

Weather

Strong northeast winds are expected to develop late Monday through Thursday. The strongest winds will peak late Tuesday into Wednesday, prompting reduced relative humidity. Temperatures will warm significantly above average, with peak daytime highs about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. By Friday an onshore influence will bring cooler temperatures and marine layer clouds.

After a nice warm weekend, an onshore flow brought cooling across the region on Monday. Despite the 4 to 8 degree cooling, temperatures still warmed about 5 to 10 degrees above average. Weak onshore flow could bring some marine layer clouds along the Central Coast through Tuesday morning before clearing away.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to develop on Tuesday, bringing warmer temperatures and sunny skies. Daytime highs will generally warm in the 70s to 80s. With Northeast winds expected to impact Ventura County the strongest. Although breezy to gusty winds could also impact San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Due to a strong sundowner wind event a Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara coastal and mountain areas until Tuesday at 3 AM. Northwest winds will range 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will shift northeast late Tuesday, with advisories likely along Ventura County.