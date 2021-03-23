Tuesday evening forecast March 23rd

Weather

Strong winds remain through midweek. A moderate Santa Ana wind event will develop late Tuesday into mid-day Wednesday, with the strongest winds further south. With stronger offshore flow temperatures will peak on Wednesday along the coastal and valley areas. Temperatures will cool back down into Thursday, with an increase in cloud cover and a chance of light showers. Expect warming to return through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and calmer winds.

An upper low will make its way across Arizona, with warmer air right behind the system. This will create a Santa Ana wind event late Tuesday into Wednesday. At this time the strongest winds anticipated along eastern Ventura County. Due to this activity relative humidity's are likely to drop significantly.

Daytime highs will peak into Wednesday, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few mid-70s possible along wind prone areas. By Thursday significant cooling is expected causing temperatures to drop in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Due to an increase in cloud cover Wednesday night into Thursday, this will create a deepening marine layer. Low level clouds and high level clouds could create overcast conditions, with possible drizzle or light showers. Cloud cover could follow into the first half of Friday, with a northwesterly flow clearing clouds away late Friday into the weekend.