Monday evening forecast March 22nd

Weather

Expect gusty northerly winds at times through Tuesday, then northeast wind will prompt a moderate Santa Ana wind event into Wednesday. A chance of light showers is possible for the northern slopes above 5,000 feet from Monday night into Tuesday. Daytime highs will warm near normal or slightly below through this activity. As offshore flow strengthens on Wednesday, then temperatures are likely to warm above average. A dry weather pattern will persists through the weekend, with conditions gradually warming above average.

A stationary ridge of high pressure over the eastern Pacific continues to block any incoming storms well to north before dropping into the Basin. This activity is the perfect recipe for a dry weather pattern, and gusty winds through Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across the Central Coast until Monday at 8 PM. While southern Santa Barbara County will remain under the advisory through Tuesday morning. Northwest winds will range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40, 50 mph. As winds shift northeast late Tuesday into Wednesday this will then create a moderate Santa Ana wind event.

Stronger offshore trends will help warm temperatures above average by Wednesday. Most locations are likely to warm in the low to mid 70s, with a stronger sea breeze late Wednesday into Thursday. The pattern will turn onshore Thursday, Friday with some low level clouds along the coast.

Light offshore returns into the weekend prompting more sunshine and warmer temperatures into the weekend.