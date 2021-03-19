Friday evening forecast March 19th

Weather

A weak storm could bring light showers and areas of drizzle to areas north of Point Conception through this evening. With the band of moisture then moving across northern mountains tonight into Saturday morning. A cold air mass will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday, with gusty northerly winds at times over the weekend. Then temperatures will warm gradually through mid-week, with above average conditions by Wednesday.

The weak system brought light showers to northwest San Luis Obispo County, with light totals around 0.10-0.25" in rainfall. Light showers will mainly remain across San Luis Obispo through Friday evening.

An upper level trough will bring breezy to gusty winds across southern Santa Barbara County and the Central Coast from Friday into Saturday. The trough will linger into Sunday morning then clear, allowing for stronger offshore flow. Winds will then shift northeast by Sunday, prompting a minor Santa Ana wind event down south.

A dry northwest flow will continue from Sunday into Monday with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will warm further on Tuesday and then warm an additional 4-8 degrees on Wednesday. Daytime highs likely to warm in the upper 60s to low 70s by then.