Tuesday evening forecast March 2nd

Weather

Increasing clouds and much cooler temperatures expected into Wednesday. This is due to a weak storm bringing a chance of rain showers to areas south of Point Conception, especially into Ventura County. Warmer and drier weather will return Thursday and Friday. With another chance of rain on Saturday as the storm moves across San Luis Obispo County. Breezy to gusty northerly winds will follow through early next week.

Due to weaker offshore flow daytime highs cooled on Tuesday, but conditions remained pleasant and slightly above average. As a low pressure system arrives from the south coast into Wednesday. This will allow conditions to cool 10 to 20 degrees, with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s across.

The storm will also bring a chance of rain showers to areas south of Point Conception. Light to moderate showers will be possible along with the potential for thunderstorms for areas closer to Los Angeles County. Overall amounts will be small with up to .10" expected along the south coastal areas. While Areas north of point conception could expect little to no rain at all.

Conditions will clear into Thursday as a ridge of high pressure begins to build along the west coast. This will bring some warming to the area and more sunshine. Winds will also return but expected to remain sub-advisory.