Tuesday evening forecast February 23

Weather

Beautiful sunshine and comfortable temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. Strong Santa Ana winds are possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Then much cooler over the weekend with gusty winds returning late Saturday into Sunday.

Wednesday onshore flow returns and we see widespread cooling across the area. Temperatures will still be above average but highs will be in low 60s to low 70s. This onshore flow may even bring some marine layer clouds for area South of Point Conception in the morning.

Things change Wednesday night into Thursday as a inside slider dropping through the Great Basin brings another round of Santa Ana winds, especially in Ventura County.

Fire weather will also be a concern given the winds and likely very low humidities, especially at lower elevations. The one saving grace is that this appears to be a quick hitting one day event, starting Wednesday night and dropping off quickly Thursday afternoon.

Much weaker gradients and winds Friday as the upper low quickly moves east and all the support vanishes. So overall a pretty quiet weather day Friday and most of Saturday as well. However, temperatures will be dropping back to normal levels Saturday as onshore flow returns.