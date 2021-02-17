Wednesday evening forecast February 17th

Weather

Blue skies with plenty of sunshine likely through next week. Expect breezy to gusty northwest to northeast winds at times. Temperatures will warm near average Thursday and Friday, with more warming Sunday through early next week. The forecast will remain dry with no chance of rain through the middle of next week.

At this time there is an area of low pressure parked over northern California, with an upper level ridge building along the west coast. This pattern is likely to remain through Friday. Due to this pattern temperatures have been cooler along the Central Coast compared to the South Coast. Expect some warming into Thursday, allowing daytime highs to warm near average in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Due to stronger offshore flow conditions will remain dry with stronger winds across Ventura County. A moderate Santa Ana wind event will prompt a Wind Advisory from Wednesday night until Thursday afternoon. North to northeast winds expected to range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Winds are likely to diminish into Friday morning. This will bring slight cooling to coastal areas putting a pause on the warming trend. By Friday night northwest winds will increase, with advisories possible along San Luis Obispo County.

A gradual warming trend will return on Sunday and continue through Tuesday. Temperatures will likely warm above average with most locations in the lower 70s through the first half of the week.