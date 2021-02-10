Wednesday evening forecast February 10th

Weather

A cool and cloudy forecast will remain through the weekend. Due to a very weak storm there is a slight chance of rain from late Thursday into Friday. The next chance of rain will return Saturday night into Sunday, with more potential for mountain snow. Daytime highs will remain below average in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday was a nice break from the cloud cover. As northerly winds returned prompting more sunshine and warmer temperatures across the interior valleys. Gusty northerly winds near 25-35 mph will remain near the Santa Ynez range through Thursday.

Thursday will begin quiet with cloud cover and cool conditions across the region. An upper level low is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon across north San Luis Obispo County. This will bring a slight chance of rain showers across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties late Thursday evening and possibly into Friday morning. The system is likely to fizzle out by the time it makes its way across Ventura County. Overall the system will bring less than a quarter inch of rain.

The next area of low pressure will move in Saturday night into Sunday. Amounts are also expected to fall below a quarter inch of rain. However the system will be much colder dropping snow levels to about 4,000 feet.

Valentine's Day will be cool and cloudy with daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A northerly flow will follow Monday into Tuesday, prompting partly to mostly clear skies.