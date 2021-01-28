Rec and Parks Department: Crews in full-force clearing debris caused by heavy rain storm

Weather

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department has crews out cruising the city as the rain continues to fall throughout the area.

The Special Districts crew is clearing downed trees, limbs and other debris caused by this week's heavy rain storm.

Managers with the department say crews have been working in full force as the inclement weather continues.

Crews may extend their services to ensure the community's safety as well as help maintain parks and other recreational areas if the rain persists.