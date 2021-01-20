Wednesday evening forecast January 20th

Weather

Breezy northeast winds will be calmer into Thursday morning with a sea breeze by the afternoon. A cooling trend will continue into Friday and last through early next week. Friday and Saturday an unsettled weather pattern is expected with the potential for rain and snow. Sunday will be quiet with another chance of rain by Monday through Wednesday.

After a very strong Santa Ana wind event models are improving with weaker offshore trends through Thursday morning. Northeast winds will range 25 to 40 mph across Ventura County through Wednesday evening. Calmer winds likely by Thursday morning, with a weak onshore flow by the afternoon. Still expect mostly clear skies through Thursday along with mild temperatures. Daytime highs will range in the upper 60s to lows 70s on Thursday.

By Friday an upper level low is expected to drop south across California. This will bring much more cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Most locations will warm in the 50s to 60s on Friday and Saturday. With the potential for light showers expected to accumulate up to a quarter inch possible.

The storm will also bring the potential for snow as snow levels around 5000 feet, will drop to around 4000 feet Friday night into Saturday. There is also a chance for light powder across lower mountain elevations. Plus some gusty southwesterly winds along interior valleys, but expected to remain sub-advisory.