Monday evening forecast January 4th

Weather

A weak system will bring a chance of light showers to areas north of Point Conception through Monday night. By Tuesday and through the weekend, the region will remain under partly to mostly clear skies. At times locally gusty northeast winds could impact certain areas. Overall temperatures will warm near or slightly above average through the week.

A quiet weather pattern will prevail from Tuesday until Thursday. Due to a weak offshore flow this will limit any night to morning cloud cover or areas of fog. Due to a weak upper ridge there will likely be some high clouds shifting overhead.

A slight warming trend will begin from Tuesday and into Wednesday with weak offshore flow. Daytime highs near the coast and valleys will warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. By Thursday temperatures will cool slightly as offshore flow is expected to weaken.

Breezy to gusty northeast winds will pick up on Tuesday and remain through Thursday. At this winds are expected to remain sub-advisory.