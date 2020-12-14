Monday evening forecast December 14th

Weather

Breezy to gusty northerly winds could be expected through Tuesday, due to another weak Santa Ana wind event. This will bring dry conditions along with warmer temperatures before cooling Wednesday. As a weak storm moves into Thursday this will bring a chance of light rain showers mainly to areas north of Point Conception. The storm will then dry out into Friday allowing temperatures to gradually warm through the weekend.

Weak to moderate offshore trends will allow for mainly clear skies and warmer temperatures on Tuesday. Daytime highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coastal and interior valleys.

A Wind Advisory will remain across Santa Barbara County south coasts and mountains until Monday at 10 p.m. North winds expected to range from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph. Strongest winds potentially near the Santa Ynez range.

Ventura County mountains also under a Wind Advisory until Monday at 10 p.m. with west to northwest winds from 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

High surf is also expected across the Central and South Coasts. A High Surf Advisory is expected to continue through Tuesday. High tide across the Central Coast will range 10 to 16 ft. while the South Coast is looking at 6 to 10 ft. possible.

The weather pattern will shift mid week as onshore flow will strengthen into Thursday. This will bring further cooling with many coastal and interior valleys likely to warm in the low to mid 60s. The system will bring a chance of light showers mainly in the morning for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties with generally less then a .25" possible.