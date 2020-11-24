Tuesday evening forecast November 23

Weather

A cooler forecast is in store for Wednesday before a gradual warming trend into the weekend. As a trough arrives this will cause light offshore winds to turn onshore, prompting several degrees of cooling and potential for low level clouds along the coast. Gusty north to northeast winds will return Wednesday night over the mountains. With winds becoming more widespread by Thanksgiving Day leading to sunny and dry conditions.

Daytime highs along the Central Coast will warm in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures along the South Coast in the mid to upper 60s. While daytime highs will likely be mild, overnight lows will be very cold especially inland. Overnight lows along the mountains and interior valleys could drop below freezing through Saturday night.

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny, dry and breezy. It's looking beautiful throughout the Central Coast while the concern will remain down south. A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event could bring the potential for fire weather concern. Winds gusts up to 60 mph will possible over the Ventura County mountains causing humidity to drop with potential for rapid fire growth. A fire Weather Watch will be in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday evening for much of Ventura County.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend, with many areas above average. Although winds will subside by Saturday conditions will likely remain very dry and warm. This will keep concern for critical fire danger through Sunday.