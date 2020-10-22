Thursday evening forecast October 22nd

Weather

Cloudy skies and cooler temperatures could be expected through Sunday. Due to an area of low pressure, onshore flow will continue to strengthen, bringing plenty of marine layer clouds and below average temperatures. This will then bring a chance of patchy drizzle until Saturday. Along with a slight chance of rain showers for areas south of Point Conception from Saturday night until Monday morning. As the Santa Ana winds return on Monday a warming trend will initiate through Wednesday.

Due to a stronger onshore flow on Friday the marine layer will be strong enough to produce drizzle or even some isolated light showers. The best chance could be expected for south facing slopes and foothills from Thursday night until Saturday. Most locations south of Point Conception should then have a chance of light rain with up to 0.10 possible.

Daytime highs along the coast will range in the 50s to 60s, while inland locations will warm in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures will be several degrees below average for many areas through Saturday, then drop an additional 5 to 9 degrees below average on Sunday.

Looking ahead, temperatures will warm and skies will clear Monday and Tuesday, as we favor offshore trends. A moderate Santa Ana wind event is expected to impact Ventura County with strong northerly winds. At this time winds are likely to peak Tuesday morning, with advisory levels possible.