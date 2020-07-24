Friday morning forecast July 24th

Weather

Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend. The onshore flow will weaken allowing for less night to morning cloud cover and areas of fog. Conditions will be near seasonal with some areas still below average until next week. As a ridge of high pressure will build bringing further warming.

Night to morning clouds greeted the Central and South Coast on Friday. However, clearing will be quicker with more sunshine breaking through the cloud cover. Daytime highs will warm a few degrees with the South Coast reaching the 70s, 80s. Central Coast in the 60s, 70s while the interior valleys warm 80s, 90s.

A moderate onshore flow will follow through the weekend and into next week. The region will wake up to low level clouds followed by sunshine. With temperatures rising one to two degrees each day until mid-week when the ridge of high pressure will strengthen.