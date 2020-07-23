Thursday morning forecast July 23rd

Weather

A cloudy morning followed by afternoon sunshine could be expected for Thursday. Due to a weak low pressure system, the marine layer deepened causing temperatures to remain below average. This will also create strong afternoon winds across the interior valleys. Highs will warm gradually Friday and through the weekend.

Due to a strong onshore flow, low level clouds extended across the interior valleys. This will cause slow clearing with some west facing beaches likely to remain overcast through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below average with the warmest areas expected to be 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

The onshore flow will begin to weaken on Friday allowing for less night to morning cloud cover. This will also allow for quicker clearing through the weekend with one to two degrees of warming each day.