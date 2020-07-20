Monday morning forecast July 20th

Weather

Elevated fire weather is on tap for Monday due to strong winds, warm temperatures and lowered humidity. Some relief can be expected mid-week with a chance for drizzle an increase in cloud cover. Before a slow warming trend begins Friday and through the weekend.

Daytime highs will remain slightly above average across the interior valleys through Tuesday. While the coast remains near average or slightly below. Highs along the Central Coast will warm in the 60s to 70s, South Coast in the 70s to 80s, interior valleys in the 80s to 90s.

Strong winds will be the main concern on Monday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Santa Barbara south coast and mountains from 3 PM Monday until Tuesday morning. North to northeast winds will range between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Stronger isolated gusts could be possible near Refugio and San Marcos Pass.

Cooling will arrive on Wednesday, thanks to an upper low that will arrive to the coast. This will be bringing more cloud cover, cooler temperatures and a chance for drizzle. This could also cause the marine layer to deepen leading to slower clearing and slightly below average temperatures.