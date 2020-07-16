Thursday morning forecast July 16th

Weather

An onshore flow will begin to weaken slightly, allowing for some warming on Thursday. Low level clouds and fog will continue to develop from night to morning but conditions could clear quicker allowing for more sunshine. Daytime highs along the Central Coast in the low 60s to 70s, South Coast in the mid to upper 70s and interior valleys warming in the 80s.

The ridge of high pressure centered over Texas will allow for inland areas to warm each day through the weekend. Despite some warming conditions could still be near average or slightly below. Looking at very little change along the coastline as conditions remain pleasant and seasonal.

The weekend will feel like a perfect summer day, especially for areas near the coastline. The morning will begin with some clouds and patchy fog then lead to complete sunshine. Daytime highs along the coast will feel a 1 to 2 degree difference, while inland valleys could warm in the 80s to 90s.