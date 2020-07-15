Wednesday morning forecast July 15th

Weather

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine on tap for Wednesday. Due to a strong onshore flow this brought a deeper marine layer across the Central and South Coast. This will lead to slightly cooler conditions with some areas below average. A moderate warming trend is planned from Thursday and into the weekend.

As temperatures cool for mid-week areas along the Central Coast will be in the 60s to 70s, South Coast mid to upper 70s, Interior valleys in the low 80s. Onshore winds will keep SLO county and the Central Coast, breezy and gusty with conditions up to 45 mph.

Due to a ridge of high pressure centered between Texas and New Mexico, conditions will warm gradually beginning on Thursday and carrying into the weekend. This will allow for a weaker onshore flow, leading to faster clearing and more sunshine.