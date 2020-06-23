Tuesday morning forecast June 23rd

Weather

Low clouds and fog will start our Tuesday morning with gradual clearing. This means more afternoon sunshine is expected with activity clearing away for the majority of coastal and inland areas. Daytime highs will be near normal along the coast and above average inland. Temperatures will warm in the low to mid 70s along the coast and 80s to 90s for interior areas.

As a ridge of high pressure continues to build on Tuesday, temperatures will be slightly warmer. Tuesday is likely to be the warmest day this week with deserts and mountains, 5 to 10 degrees above average. Southwest to west winds will pick up for the afternoon and evening with breezy winds between 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Stronger winds could be possible near Paso Robles.

There will be little to no change day to day through Saturday. Expect night to morning clouds and fog. Inland areas will clear to mostly sunny skies with some beaches likely to stay cloudy especially over Ventura County. On Sunday a through will arrive with the potential for significant cooling through early next week.