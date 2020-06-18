Thursday morning forecast June 18th

Weather

After a cloudy and foggy start the sun will gradually peak on Thursday. The Central Coast will enjoy from mid-day sunshine with slow clearing expected along the South Coast. Due to a strong onshore flow along with a weak eddy that will continue to spin along Southern, California the marine will likely persist into the afternoon.

Daytime highs along the coast will primarily warm in the low to mid 70s, while inland areas reach the 80s to low 90s. Expect gusty onshore winds to develop over our mountains and deserts with gusts up to 25 mph.

There will be little change as we end the work week with night to morning low clouds and patchy fog through Friday. A warming trend will begin over the weekend as an upper ridge will arrive on Saturday.

Interior valleys will reach above average conditions with daytime highs primarily in the upper 80s to 90s. While coastal areas will favor an onshore flow and warm slightly in the mid 70s to low 80s. Partly to mostly sunny skies on tap for Father's Day and through early next week.