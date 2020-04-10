Friday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - After an impressive stretch of rain for early April, the storm which brought the rain is moving out of California. We can expect decreasing clouds today and much more seasonable temperatures, with only isolated showers remaining in parts of Ventura and eastern Santa Barbara County. Highs today will climb to the seasonable mid & upper 60s.

Although our weather pattern will be quieter, it won't be all sunshine for us due to another intrusion of marine layer clouds and fog both Saturday morning and Sunday morning. We'll get sunshine Saturday afternoon, but the sun will struggle both Easter Sunday and Monday. A ridge of high pressure will bring more sunshine and warmth much of next week.

Daytime highs will climb today, fall this weekend with more clouds, and then climb further next week. Highs will range from the 60s along the coast to the mid and upper 70s further inland. Overnight lows will remain at or above seasonable levels due to marine layer cloud blankets and a warming airmass. Lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s for our area.