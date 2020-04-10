Friday evening forecast – April 10th

Weather

After a long streak of rainy days many areas enjoyed from less cloud coverage on Friday and slightly warmer temps. The upper level low that brought impressive rain totals will continue to move south with a chance for scattered showers for Ventura County through Friday evening. As the system moves southeast our region will have a slow warming trend. Many areas will still remain slightly below average through Monday. With highs along the coast and valleys in the mid to upper 60s.

A marine layer will develop overnight beginning Friday into early next week this will prompt areas of patchy fog. Activity will clear gradually leading to a sunny afternoon for the Central and South Coast on Saturday. However, an increase in cloud coverage will likely develop going into Sunday with areas north and south of Point Conception looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies. Due to this activity a chance for some drizzle or light rain showers is possible Sunday and Monday along the south coast.

As a ridge of high pressure begins to develop for Tuesday the region will follow a dry weather pattern with significantly warmer temperatures. Seasonal to slightly above average temps will be likely along the Central and South Coasts. With an additional 5 to 10 degrees of warming expected for Tuesday and Wednesday. Daytime highs along the coasts and valleys will likely warm in low to mid 70s. Before the ridge breaks towards the end of the work week bringing slightly cooler but pleasant temperatures.