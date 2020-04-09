Thursday morning forecast

Weather

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Steady rain began falling on the California Central Coast and South Coast late last night, and it continues this morning. We can expect the steady light to moderate rain for most of the morning, and the rain will turn to showers late this afternoon through this evening, decreasing from NW to SE. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s.

After our wet Thursday, we can expect far fewer clouds on Friday for most areas, and it will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. This Easter weekend we can expect morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine and warmer temperatures. A small ridge will bring more sunshine early next week with another most warmup before it cools slightly next Wednesday.

Daytime highs will struggle to reach 60 today, but it will be much more seasonable from Friday through next Wednesday, with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Overnight lows won't fall too far and will remain at or slightly warmer than average. Lows will range from the lower and mid 40s inland to the upper 40s and lower 50s closer to our milder coasts.